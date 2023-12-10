No. 3 NC State vs. Liberty women’s game interrupted by leaky roof from heavy rain

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A wet court caused by a leaky roof resulted in an interruption of No. 3 North Carolina State’s women’s basketball game with Liberty on Sunday. The game was stopped prior to the start of the fourth quarter with unbeaten N.C. State holding a 60-47 lead at Reynolds Coliseum, its on-campus venue. Heavy rains fell prior to and during the game. The wet floor was near midcourt in front of the scorer’s table. A large trash container was collecting some water, while towels were placed on the floor. The game resumed after about a 20-minute pause.

