In coup-hit West Africa, regional leaders recognize Niger’s junta but seek fast return to democracy

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Leaders from across West Africa say they now recognize the junta in power in Niger and are seeking a short transition period to civilian rule. The leaders announced this on Sunday after their meeting in Nigeria in a renewed push for respect for democracy across the coup-hit region. The 15-nation regional bloc, ECOWAS, has unsuccessfully tried to restore political stability across West and Central Africa, where eight military takeovers have been recorded since 2020. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who was elected as head of ECOWAS this year, says the bloc is requesting the release of Niger’s deposed president and will continue to “stand against the unconstitutional change of government.”

