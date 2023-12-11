3 Chilean nationals accused of burglarizing high-end Michigan homes

Three Chilean nationals have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries of mansions and other high-end homes in suburban Detroit and across Michigan. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges Monday and says the three are suspected in eight break-ins after they arrived in the Detroit area on a Feb. 1 flight from Los Angeles. Nessel called them part of “an international crime ring” that “targeted lavish homes of affluent Michigan residents.” They currently are being held in Indiana for similar burglaries there. Over the past few years, high-end homes in Southern California, especially in San Diego County have been broken into.

