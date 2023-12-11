Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear sworn in for 2nd term in Republican-leaning Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has renewed his oath of office in a ceremony at the state Capitol. The Democrat starts his second term after a convincing reelection victory in November. It could offer a roadmap for his party’s broader efforts to make inroads in Republican strongholds. Beshear was sworn in early Tuesday — just after midnight — before a gathering of family, friends and supporters. It’s a Bluegrass State ritual every four years to ensure continuity at the head of state government. The middle-of-the night formality precedes a full day of inaugural events Tuesday, including a worship service, parade and public swearing-in ceremony.

