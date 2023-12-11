Skip to Content
AP National News

Kishida promises he’ll take appropriate steps ahead of a Cabinet shuffle to tackle a party scandal

By
Published 12:21 AM

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he plans to take “appropriate steps” over his governing party’s widening slush funds scandal as speculation is rife that he may purge implicated Cabinet members in a major shuffle this week. The scandal mostly involves the Liberal Democratic Party’s largest and most powerful faction formerly led by assassinated ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Its key members, including those in top Cabinet and party posts, are suspected of systematically failing to report several hundred million yen in funds in a possible violation of campaign and election laws. The money is alleged to have gone into unmonitored slush funds. Kishida said he is aware of the growing public distrust and takes the scandal seriously.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content