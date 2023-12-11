Man shoots woman and 3 children, then himself, at Las Vegas apartment complex, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot a woman and two children and critically wounded a third child before fatally shooting himself at an apartment complex in Las Vegas. Police homicide Lt. Robert Price described Monday’s shootings as a murder-suicide. They took place five days after a lone gunman fatally shot three University of Nevada, Las Vegas, faculty members and critically wounded a fourth. Police identified that shooter as Anthony Polito. He was killed during a shootout with police. Authorities have not identified a motive but say Polito had been turned down for university teaching jobs in Nevada.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.