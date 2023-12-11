Miss Nicaragua pageant director announces her retirement after accusations of ‘conspiracy’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The director of the Miss Nicaragua pageant, Karen Celebertti, has announced her retirement from the organization, nine days after the Nicaraguan police accused her of “conspiracy” and other crimes along with her husband and son, who are detained. “The time has come for my retirement,” Celebertti wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I know that there will always be more opportunities for us.” It was Celebertti’s first public statement after the scandal that followed the coronation of Sheynnis Palacios as Miss Universe on Nov. 18 in El Salvador.

