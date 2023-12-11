Montana county to vote on removing election oversight duties from elected official

Commissioners in a Montana county are expected to vote on whether to remove the election oversight duties from a clerk and recorder who expressed doubts about the integrity of the election process when she ran for office last year. Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs proposed the resolution, which commissioners will consider on Tuesday. Briggs noted that since Sandra Merchant was sworn in early this year, the county has received complaints about the way several local elections have been run. Merchant says experienced election staff left when she was elected without teaching her how to do the job. She says she was elected to run elections and should be allowed to do so.

