Polling centers open in Egypt’s presidential elections

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptians have resumed voting in a presidential election in which President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi faces no serious challenger and is certain to win another term. That will keep him in power until 2030. Polling centers are open Monday, the second day of the three-day vote. A runoff is scheduled for Jan. 8-10 if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote. El-Sissi faces three candidates — the head of the opposition Social Democratic Party, the chairman of the Wafd Party and the head of the Republican People’s Party. The election has been overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, and comes amid a staggering economic crisis in Egypt, a country of 105 million people.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.