The mother of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán is reported dead in Mexico
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mother of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán has died in the northern state of Sinaloa, according to local media reports. Mexico’s president acknowledged her death and offered his “respect” to the family. The head of Mexico’s state media agency wrote in his social media accounts that Consuelo Loera died Sunday. He did not state a cause of death and was not available for comment. A lawyer who has represented the drug lord’s relatives in the past confirmed the death to CNN and Telemundo. Loera rose to fame when she appealed to the president for help with a visa to visit her son in prison in the U.S.