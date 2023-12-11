Turkey suspends all league games after club president punches referee at a top-flight match

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish Football Federation has suspended all league games in the country after a club president punched the referee in the face at the end of a top-flight match. MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca attacked Halil Umut Meler on the pitch after the final whistle, following a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig game against Caykur Rizespor. The referee, who fell to the ground, was also kicked in a melee that occurred after fans also invaded the pitch after Rizespor scored a last-minute equalizer. The federation announced it suspended all games indefinitely. Koca, who is reported to have heart problems, was hospitalized as a precaution, but would be taken into custody following treatment, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said. Two other people were detained for questioning.

