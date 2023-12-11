Skip to Content
UK sends 2 minehunters to Ukraine as Britain and Norway seek to bolster Kyiv’s navy in the Black Sea

Published 1:01 AM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Ministry of Defense is transferring two minehunting ships to Ukraine as part of a package of long-term support to bolster security in the Black Sea. The transfer comes as Britain and Norway announce plans for a new maritime coalition to increase support for Ukraine in the war with Russia. The coalition will work with the Ukrainian navy to expand its forces in the Black Sea, develop a Ukrainian Marine Corps and enhance the use of river patrol craft to defend inland and coastal waterways.

