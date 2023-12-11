US rapper Kendrick Lamar dazzles as he shares South Africa stage with local artists

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has drawn raves in South Africa as a headliner at a music festival there over the weekend. Lamar told the crowd at the Hey Neighbor festival that his 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly was inspired by his first visit to South Africa. The festival also saw performances from Grammy-winning artists H.E.R. and Khalid. Organizers have said they hope to make the festival one of the biggest on the African continent and one where international acts perform alongside talented local musicians.

