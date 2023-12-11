What to know about abortion lawsuits being heard in US courts this week
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
At least five lawsuits over abortion are being heard in courts across the United States, and significant developments are expected in some. In Texas and Kentucky, courts are weighing legal filings from pregnant women requesting immediate access to abortion. A lower court gave a woman permission in Texas, which has strict abortion restrictions. But the state’s supreme court has put that decision on hold. In Arizona, the supreme court is deciding which of two separate laws banning abortion should be enforced. In New Mexico, the top court is weighing a request by cities and counties to enforce local bans. And in Wyoming, a judge is considering whether a challenge to a ban will go to trial.