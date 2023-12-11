Young Thug trial delayed at least a day after co-defendant is stabbed in jail

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say one of the five co-defendants on trial with rapper Young Thug has been stabbed at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, delaying the proceedings for at least a day. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Natalie Ammons confirmed Monday that Shannon Stillwell had been stabbed and said her office would provide further details later. The racketeering conspiracy trial for the six defendants began last month after about 10 months of jury selection. The judge dismissed the jury for the day Monday morning, saying one of the defendants had “a medical issue.” He told the jurors they should return Tuesday morning.

