Coal mine accident kills 3 in northern China’s Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state broadcaster CCTV says an accident in a coal mine in northern China’s Shanxi province has left three people dead. Four people were cleaning a bunker used to store coal when the accident occurred on Wednesday. It was unclear what caused the accident. Rescue workers were able to save one person, but the other three died after resuscitation efforts failed, the CCTV report said on Thursday. China has been working to improve mine safety to combat accidents, which happen with some frequency. A coal mine explosion killed 11 people in Shanxi province in August, and a coal mine fire in southern China’s Guizhou province killed 16 people in September.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.