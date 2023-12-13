News outlets and NGOs condemn Hungary’s new ‘sovereignty protection’ law as a way to silence critics

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Independent media outlets and rights groups in Hungary have condemned legislation passed by the country’s right-wing populist government that would allow authorities to investigate and prosecute people accused of undermining the country’s sovereignty. The “sovereignty protection act” approved on Tuesday calls for the creation of a new government authority that will have the power to gather information on any groups or individuals that benefit from foreign funding and influence public debate. Violators can face up to three years’ imprisonment. Ten independent media outlets and seven rights groups issued letters on Wednesday condemning the law, saying it could be used to arbitrarily target government critics and to stifle democratic participation.

