Satan club plans to meet after classes at Tennessee elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say an After School Satan Club will begin offering activities to children at a Tennessee elementary school following Christmas break. News outlets report The Satanic Temple plans to host the club at Chimneyrock Elementary School in Cordova. An announcement on Tuesday said it will begin meeting on Jan. 10 in the school’s library and run through the spring semester. A flyer about the club says it will not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology. The club will offer activities that “emphasize a scientific, rationalistic, non-superstitious worldview.” Memphis-Shelby County Schools said in a statement that the district would rent out the space to the organization per its policy.

