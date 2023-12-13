Testimony ends in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, but the verdict isn’t expected until next month

NEW YORK (AP) — Testimony has wrapped up in former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial. But a verdict is at least a month away. The last hours of testimony came Wednesday and concerned accounting standards. Closing arguments are set Jan. 11. Judge Arthur Engoron has said he hopes to decide the case by the end of that month. New York Attorney Letitia James, a Democrat, brought the lawsuit. It accuses the Republican presidential 2024 front-runner and his company of deceiving banks and insurers by padding his wealth on financial statements. The defendants deny any wrongdoing.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.