California’s top prosecutor won’t seek charges in 2020 fatal police shooting of Bay Area man

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s attorney general will not seek criminal charges against a Vallejo police officer who fatally shot a man, even though it turned out the gun he carried was fake. Thursday’s announcement by Attorney General Rob Bonta ends his first such review under a new California law that requires the state Department of Justice to review all incidents where an officer shoots and kills an unarmed civilian in the state. The police officer fatally shot 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa on Jun 2, 2020, after responding to reports of suspects stealing from a pharmacy as peaceful protests and civil unrest swept across the country following Floyd’s killing a week earlier in Minneapolis.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.