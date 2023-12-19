Migrant child’s death and other hospitalizations spark concern over shelter conditions

CHICAGO (AP) — The death of a 5-year-old migrant boy and reported illnesses in other children has raised fresh concerns about the living conditions and medical care provided for asylum-seekers arriving in Chicago. Six more people living in the shelter — four children and two adults — were hospitalized this week. Medical professionals have worried for months about the disjointed healthcare system, saying new arrivals in the U.S. face numerous health issues. Jean Carlos Martinez, 5, was a resident at a shelter in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood when he suffered a medical emergency, then died shortly after arriving at a hospital Sunday afternoon.

By SOPHIA TAREEN and CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press

