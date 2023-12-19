Results in Iraqi provincial elections show low turnout and benefit established parties

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s first provincial elections in a decade saw a relatively low turnout and largely benefitted traditional parties, according to results announced by the country’s election authorities. The Independent High Electoral Commission has said that some 41% of registered voters turned out in Monday’s general voting and special polling on Saturday for military and security personnel and internally displaced people living in camps. Out of 23 million eligible voters, only 16 million registered to cast ballots

