Senate swiftly confirms top military brass, ending months-long campaign by GOP Sen. Tuberville

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has unanimously confirmed 11 top-ranking military officers. The quick move late Tuesday ends a months-long blockade staged by a single Republican, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. Without debate, the Senate swiftly confirmed the officials, including four-star generals. Their promotions had been held up by Tuberville’s protest of the Defense Department’s policy on providing access to abortion care. “That’s good news,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said afterward.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.