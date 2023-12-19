South Carolina couple is charged with murder in the 2015 killings of four of their family members

PENDLETON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina couple has been charged with killing four older family members in a gory 2015 Halloween attack in the victims’ home. Amy and Rosmore “Ross” Vilardi remained jailed Tuesday in Anderson County on four counts of murder each. The case hadn’t been added to the state’s online court records system as of Tuesday, and a spokesperson for the county sheriff’s office said the agency hasn’t identified an attorney who might speak on their behalf. In interviews with news outlets since the killings, the couple has said they are innocent. During a news conference Friday to announce the charges, Sheriff Chad McBride declined to say why they were brought so long after the killings.

