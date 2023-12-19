The EU’s naval force says a cargo ship hijacked last week has moved toward the coast of Somalia

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The European Union’s maritime security force says a Maltese-flagged merchant ship that was hijacked last week in the Arabian Sea is now off the coast of Somalia. One crew member has been evacuated for medical care, but the bulk carrier Ruen remains under the hijackers’ control. The EU Naval Force says the identity of the hijackers and their demands are unknown. Suspicion has fallen on Somali pirates, who may be active again after their attacks on vessels in the region had decreased markedly in recent years.

