SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Legislature convened its 2020 session Monday, with majority Democrats’ prioritizing stemming global warming through legislation that is being amended to get as many stakeholders behind it as possible. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 530 words. AP Photos.

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Sacramento Kings. 7 p.m. PST game start.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers’ first game since Kobe Bryant’s death was the second-most watched regular-season NBA game on ESPN. The game Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers averaged 4.41 million viewers. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 200 words.(backslash)

STORRS, Conn. — Kelly Graves and Oregon made history, handing UConn one of its worst home losses under Geno Auriemma. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 770 words. With AP photos.

NEW YORK — South Carolina retained its firm grip on the top spot in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 400 words.

STORRS, Conn. — South Carolina, Baylor, Louisville and Oregon would be the four top seeds if the women’s NCAA Women’s Tournament began Monday. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 330 words.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Business was brisk at sports books around the country on Super Bowl Sunday, with customers risking money on everything from the coin toss at the start of the game, to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach, Kansas City’s Andy Reid, at the end of it. By Wayne Parry. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

—SNEAKER WAVE WARNING: Weather Service issues sneaker wave warning for Oregon coast.

—SHERIFF-NO CONFIDENCE: Benton County deputies vote ‘”no confidence” in sheriff.