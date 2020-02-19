Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2 p.m.

WRONGFUL CONVICTION-COMPENSATION

BOISE — Legislation that would compensate the wrongly convicted headed to the Senate on Wednesday. The House voted 70-0 to approve the measure that would pay $60,000 a year for wrongful incarceration and $75,000 per year on death row. Republican Rep. Doug Ricks said Idaho is one of 15 states that doesn’t compensate people sent to prison for crimes they didn’t commit. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 320 words.

MARSALIS-RAPE APPEAL

BOISE — A man convicted of rape in Idaho and sexual assault in Philadelphia after prosecutors said he duped then drugged and assaulted women in both states will get a chance to argue his Idaho attorney was ineffective under a new ruling from the Idaho Supreme Court. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 5600 words by 4 p.m.

STATE TRAILS INITIATIVE

BOISE — The parks and recreation department in Idaho has asked residents for donations to combat years of budget cuts for trail maintenance across the state. The state department has plans to debut a voluntary, donation-based initiative to secure funds for nonmotorized trails, the Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday. SENT: 260 words.

ALSO:

HELICOPTER TOURS: FAA allows Jackson Hole business to resume helicopter tours

COUNTY-LAND USE LAW: Idaho County complies with 1975 land use law for first time

BOEING-SPOKANE: Boeing’s giant, new 777X seen in skies over Spokane

SEATTLE-TENT CITIES: Seattle City Council OKs more tent cities, tiny houses