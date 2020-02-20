IdaCorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $47.1 million.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $292.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $232.9 million, or $4.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

IdaCorp expects full-year earnings to be $4.45 to $4.65 per share.

IdaCorp shares have increased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDA