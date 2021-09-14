Portland scraps boycott, changes response to abortion ban

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland, Oregon, has walked back a proposed Texas boycott and travel ban in response to the state’s dramatic curtailing of abortion access. Instead, city officials are considering setting aside $200,000 that will go to organizations “that deliver programs and services related to reproductive healthcare.” The resolution does not specify if the groups to receive that money would be based in Oregon. The council is scheduled to consider the proposed resolution on Wednesday. Days after Texas passed the anti-abortion legislation, the council announced the city would be withdrawing its business over what they called an “attack on the reproductive rights, freedom, and autonomy of people across the country.”