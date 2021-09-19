Hundreds protest Oregon vaccine, mask mandates in Salem

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — At Oregon’s Capitol hundreds gathered to protest Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. The Statesman Journal reports that on Saturday people at the rally lined both sides of Court Street in front of the Capitol building, and filled the first block of the mall during about two hours of speeches, then marched through downtown Salem during the peaceful event. Protesters identified themselves as health care workers, teachers, emergency services workers and state employees. Gov. Kate Brown has ordered those groups to be vaccinated by Oct. 18. She ordered a statewide outdoor mask mandate on Aug. 24.