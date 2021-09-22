Commissioner who shared antisemitic meme again condemned

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Clackamas County commissioner who has previously been called on to resign over racist comments has drawn condemnation for an incendiary post on social media. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported on Tuesday that Commissioner Mark Shull shared a meme on Facebook appearing to compare vaccine requirements to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, Shull has since removed the post. The rest of the Clackamas County board released a statement slamming Shull. Shull declined to comment to OPB. In June, Shull introduced a resolution comparing vaccine documents to Jim Crow laws, drawing swift opposition and leading the county chair, Republican Tootie Smith, to strip Shull of his committee assignments.