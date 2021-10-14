State Sen. Betsy Johnson to run for governor as independent

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon state Sen. Betsy Johnson plans to run for governor in 2022 without the backing of any political party. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Johnson announced her plans in an email Thursday. Johnson, from Warren, would be up for re-election in her northwest Oregon Senate district next year and will relinquish her Democratic party registration by the spring. Johnson acknowledged it will be an expensive and challenging to mount a competitive campaign without major party support. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, cannot run for re-election in 2022 due to term limits.