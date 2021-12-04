Timbers down RSL 2-0 for conference title, MLS final berth

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Wrtier

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno scored and the Portland Timbers advanced to the MLS Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference final on Saturday. Fourth-seeded Portland will host the winner of Sunday’s Eastern Conference final between the Philadelphia Union and NYCFC on Saturday. It is the first time that the Timbers have hosted the league championship. The Timbers, who won the MLS Cup in 2015, also went to the final in 2018, but fell to Atlanta United.