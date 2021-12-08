15-year-old killed, two others injured, in Gresham shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting on Saturday, at an apartment complex east of Portland. The victim was identified by Gresham Police on Wednesday as Lowgunn Ivey. Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex in Gresham. Two other people — a 14-year-old and a 23-year-old — were also injured. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.