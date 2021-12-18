Outside investigator to review Oregon State Hospital issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials and disability advocates have come to an agreement on a dispute over admission to the state’s psychiatric hospital. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in court records filed Friday, plaintiffs Disability Rights Oregon and Metropolitan Public Defender with the Oregon Health Authority agreed to have an outside expert study long running capacity issues. Even before the pandemic, many people in the criminal justice system with a mental illness who needed hospital level care waited for that care while in local jails. Advocates and state health officials say staffing issues, hospital management and a surge in demand have exacerbated the crisis.