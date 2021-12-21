Delta still dominant COVID strain in WA, but officials worry

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials say at least 400 cases of the new COVID-19 variant had been confirmed in the state, but that omnicron hasn’t yet overtaken delta cases in the state. Over the past two weeks Washington state has averaged more than 1,500 new, likely cases of COVID-19 a day. The Seattle Times reports that statewide, about 81.7% of residents 12 and older — about 5.4 million people — have received at least one vaccine dose, while about 75.3% are fully vaccinated. About 1.7 million Washingtonians had received an additional vaccine dose as of Tuesday. Health authorities urged eligible people to get booster shots “immediately” to protect