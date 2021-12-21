Skip to Content
Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on domestic violence allegations

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Police say a sergeant with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on allegations of domestic violence. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Micah Hibpshman turned himself in to Oregon City police Friday and was taken into custody on allegations of strangulation, menacing, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon, according to Oregon City Police Chief Jim Band. Police say his wife reported that she was choked, had a gun held to her head and was threatened with death. It wasn’t immediately known if Hibpshman has a lawyer to comment on the case. He is out of custody after posting bail. 

