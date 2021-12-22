Multnomah County deputy pleads guilty to vaccine card scam

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to misusing vaccine cards. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Robert James Haney of Battle Ground, Washington, will serve six months probation, resign from the sheriff’s office, relinquish his Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training certification, and pay a $500 fine. He was indicted in September for stealing COVID-19 vaccination cards from the Multnomah County Jail, where he worked. Investigators said he stole two blank cards during a vaccine clinic at the jail. He copied a co-worker’s card and filled in the blank cards with the intention of giving them to family.