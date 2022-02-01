Deal seeks to revive last aluminum smelter in PNW, cut waste

By TOM BANSE

Northwest News Network

FERNDALE, Wash. (AP) — A complex deal is in the works to revive the Pacific Northwest’s last remaining aluminum smelter, located in northwest Washington. Northwest News Network reports Alcoa idled its Intalco Works smelter near Ferndale a year-and-a-half ago and laid off virtually all the workers. Labor leaders, elected officials and economic development advocates from Whatcom County are urging the state Legislature to approve two budget line items put forward by Gov. Jay Inslee that would spend $10 million to upgrade the Intalco smelter to improve efficiency and greatly reduce pollution emissions. Former Alcoa worker Brian Urban says it will enable Intalco to produce ‘green’ aluminum, one of only two plants in the U.S. which can do so.