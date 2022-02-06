Monroe School District offers $34M in toxic exposure case

SEATTLE (AP) — The Monroe, Washington, School District offered a $34 million settlement to students and parents exposed to toxic chemicals on a public school campus. The Seattle Times reports the district proposed the settlement in November under court seal, preventing the public from seeing the offer, but the $34 million figure appears in a separate court document obtained the newspaper. In publicly available court documents, the school district doesn’t accept responsibility for hazardous conditions on the Sky Valley Education Center campus, Instead, the district defended its cleanup efforts on campus, saying it acted appropriately to remove toxicants and inform parents. The district called the settlement a “prudent action under the circumstances.”