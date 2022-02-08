Community mourns Vancouver police officer

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Residents and law enforcement members gathered Tuesday to honor a Vancouver police officer who was mistakenly fatally shot Jan. 29 by a sheriff’s deputy during a search for a man suspected of armed robbery. The Columbian reports a procession of law enforcement vehicles headed toward ilani casino where a service began at 1 p.m. for 52-year-old officer Donald Sahota. He joined Vancouver police in April 2014, worked in patrol, among other areas, and most recently was assigned to the training unit. Sahota was stabbed by a man who showed up at his home while evading police, and then was mistakenly shot by a sheriff’s deputy. The shooting is under investigation.