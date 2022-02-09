Portland and trade unions reach deal averting strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The head of the District Council of Trade Unions says union members have approved an offer by Portland officials, avoiding a major strike of city workers slated to begin Thursday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports city negotiators made their final offer to the coalition of labor groups last week which included a 1.6% cost-of-living adjustment retroactive to July 1, 2021, and an additional 5% cost-of-living adjustment this July. The 1,100 city workers that make up District Council of Trade Unions voted on the offer, and the tally was announced Wednesday with a majority of members voting to accept the city offer.