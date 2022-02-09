Portland police contract includes retention bonuses

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police officers could receive between a 13% to 20% pay raise under a tentative four-year contract. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the contract doesn’t include a policy on body-worn cameras. It does include a new guide governing police discipline and allows for the expansion of the Portland Street Response program, which dispatches a mental health worker and fire paramedic to crisis calls. The city and the Portland Police Association remain at odds over whether officers should be allowed to view body-camera footage before they’re interviewed or write police reports. The contract must be approved by the City Council and a majority of the Portland Police Association, which represents 881 officers, detectives, forensic criminalists and sergeants.