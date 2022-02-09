Sheriff: 3 women die in collision between car, logging truck

MONROE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say three woman died in a vehicle collision with a logging truck south of Corvallis. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 99 west near Monroe. Deputies say an unloaded logging truck was traveling north when people in a 2008 Honda Civic traveling south drove into the northbound lane for unknown reasons, crashing head-on into the truck. The three women inside the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as driver Shelene Parrish, Laynette Taylor and her daughter Brittany Taylor. All lived in Junction City. The logging truck driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.