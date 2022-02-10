2 Whatcom deputies shot responding to neighbor dispute

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies were shot after responding to a dispute where neighbors shouting at each other in eastern Whatcom County. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald the deputies were both taken Thursday to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham. Their conditions weren’t immediately known. Deputies were called to the dispute in the Peaceful Valley area after 4 p.m. They arrived and reportedly tried to speak with a man who had a shotgun. As they attempted to speak from the street with the man, Slater said both deputies were shot. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted shortly after 6 p.m. that “the subject has now surrendered and is in custody.”