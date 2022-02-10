WA Senate OKs ban on sales of high-capacity gun ammunition

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Senate has voted to ban the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The Seattle Times reports if the bill passes the House and becomes law, the ban would limit not just magazines for rifles that hold 20 or 30 rounds, but for a host of semiautomatic pistols, which often carry more than 10 rounds. The late Wednesday vote on Senate Bill 5078 by the Senate’s Democratic majority marks the first time such a bill has passed a floor vote at the Legislature. Whether Democrats can get the proposal through the House by the end of the legislative session — which concludes March 10 — remains unclear.