2 deputies in stable condition after shooting, man arrested

MAPLE FALLS, Wash. (AP) — Police say two deputies who were shot Thursday northeast of Bellingham are in stable condition and a man has been arrested on investigation of attempted murder. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that one deputy remained under observation at a Bellingham hospital and the other had been taken to a Seattle hospital where he was under the care of a specialist. The sheriff’s office says both were stable. Police say Joel Young of Maple Falls fired his shotgun in the air at neighbors and then at the two responding deputies, injuring both with birdshot over a neighbor dispute. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.