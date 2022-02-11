Police: Employee shot in Seattle bank robbery

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say officers are searching for an armed person who shot a man during a bank robbery in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood Friday afternoon. A 34-year-old bank employee was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to the Seattle Police Department. Police say the shooting was reported at 1 p.m.. In a post on Twitter, Seattle police asked people to stay clear of the area near the intersection of First and South Holgate Street. No further information was immediately available.