Seattle’s eviction moratorium will expire after February

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s eviction moratorium implemented nearly two years ago due to the coronavirus pandemic will be extended through the end of February and then not renewed. Mayor Bruce Harrell made the announcement Friday about the moratorium, which has prevented evictions of residential renters, small businesses and nonprofits. The Seattle Times reports it is at least the seventh time the moratorium, first enacted in March 2020, has been extended. Harrell directed the city’s Office of Housing to distribute $25 million to renters and small landlords, as a complement to the larger rental assistance being distributed by King County.