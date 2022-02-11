Thieves got access to 650K individuals’ info on WA database

SEATTLE (AP) — Investigators believe hackers stole at least some of the Social Security numbers and other sensitive personal data of 650,000 current and former Washington state professionals and business owners during a breach of a state database. The Seattle Times reports the Department of Licensing officials confirmed the figures Friday. The breach, which was detected Jan. 24 and disclosed last week, affected personal data in active, expired, revoked or suspended licenses for 23 of the 39 professions and businesses that require state licensing. The agency will begin notifying individuals who were potentially affected by the breach and providing them with credit monitoring and identity theft protection.